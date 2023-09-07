Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was linked with a move away from the north London club during the summer transfer window.

However, the 36-year-old has not been able to secure an exit so far. A report from the Guardian claims that clubs in Saudi Arabia and Turkey are keen on the player but the goalkeeper continues to train with the Spurs squad.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can agree on a move for the experienced Frenchman before the window closes in Saudi Arabia and Turkey. In case he ends up staying at the club, Lloris might not play for the Premier League side until January.

The report adds that Tottenham are currently frustrated with the goalkeeper’s situation and they believe that the 36-year-old has had enough time to sort out his long-term future.

Lloris will be a free agent at the end of the season and it is no surprise that Tottenham are looking to sell him now. They will be able to recoup a nominal fee for him instead of losing him on a free transfer next year.

The 36-year-old has been a reliable servant for Tottenham over the years but he has clearly regressed over the past year and he is no longer good enough to start for them regularly. Tottenham have already signed Guglielmo Vicario as his long-term replacement and it remains to be seen whether the Frenchman is prepared to risk being frozen out until the January window.

Although he is not going to reclaim his peak form anymore, he could still be a very useful option for clubs in Saudi Arabia and Turkey. The transfer window in Saudi Arabia closes later today but Lloris will still have the option to move to Turkey where the transfer window closes on the 15th of September.