Tottenham star may not play another match until January

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris might not play a game of football again until January after failing to secure a move away from Spurs this summer.

The World Cup winner is in the final year of his contract at Tottenham and is not part of Ange Postecoglou’s plans for the campaign. The French keeper is still training with the North London club’s first team but is no longer being selected for matches, reports the Guardian.

Many thought the veteran shot-stopper would depart the club this summer but a move never materialised and the goalkeeper looks to be stuck at the club until the winter transfer window opens.

? Hugo Lloris might not play again before January. ? ?? The French keeper is still training with the Tottenham first team but is no longer selected for matches. (Source: @guardian_sport ) pic.twitter.com/Gl8dpahvDM — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) September 7, 2023

Lazio were one club interested in Lloris, reported the BBC, but a move never materialised. The 36-year-old has not had the best of times in recent seasons but he could bring a lot to a club with his experience and is far too good to be sitting on the sidelines for months.

It is a sad way for the goalkeeper’s career to end at Tottenham having spent the last 11 years in north London and playing 444 times for the club.