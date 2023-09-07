Transfer News (LIVE) Enzo Fernandez future, Tottenham star holds talks on future

CaughtOffside Live Blog

08:34 Manchester United linked with Fulham man for January

Manchester United have been linked with Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha, as a potential January target.

However, Fabrizio Romano has spoken on how he isn’t entirely convinced by this story, in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

07:15 Enzo Fernandez linked with shock move

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has been linked with a surprise move away from the club.

A report from Fichajes claimed that the Chelsea star could consider a move away from Stamford Bridge, if things don’t improve.

06:38 Tottenham star holds talks over future

Tottenham defender Eric Dier has reportedly held “showdown” talks regarding his future with Daniel Levy.

This comes after being frozen out of the side by new manager, Ange Postecoglou, which caused rumours to spiral of a summer move away from the club which never materialised.