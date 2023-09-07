USA vs Uzbekistan: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

USA take on Uzbekistan in an international friendly, on Saturday 9th of September, at CITY PARK, at 22:30 PM (BST).

The two sides have never faced each other, and Uzbekistan will become the United States 101st different opponents when they face on Saturday.

USA lost their last outing, after drawing 1-1 with Panama before losing on penalties in the Gold Cup Semi Final. A 99th minute opener from Panama’s Ivan Anderson, before a 105th minute equaliser from USA through Jesus Ferreira.

Uzbekistan drew their last game 1-1 with Venezuela, the first goal coming from Alexander Gonzalez in the 6th minute for Venezuela, before Jean Fuentes was sent off for Venezuela in the 67th minute, topped off with an Uzbekistan equaliser in the 79th minute from Jasurbek Yakhshiboev, scoring from the spot.

How to watch USA vs Uzbekistan

Date: Saturday, September 9th, 2023

Kickoff: 22:30 PM (BST)

TV Channel: Not broadcast in UK

Stream: Peacock

Venue: CITY PARK

Team News:

The USMNT are without Tyler Adams, Zack Steffen, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Josh Sargent and Giovanni Reyna all through injury. Whilst Inter Miami midfiedler Benji Cremaschi has been called up for the first time, along with Kristoffer Lund.

Predicted XI:

USA: Turner, Dest, M. Robinson, Ream, A. Robinson, McKennie, Musah, Tillman, Weah, Pulisic, Balogun.

Uzbekistan: Yusupov, Abdullayev, Eshmurodov, Aliqulov, Nasrullaev, Ganiev, Shukurov, Alijonov, Masharipov, Yakhshiboev, Shomurodov.