West Ham fear up to 11 players could leave the club after the season

West Ham United reportedly fear they could lose as many as eleven players after the end of this season.

Tomas Soucek, Pablo Fornals, Vladimir Coufal, Ben Johnson, Michail Antonio, Aaron Cresswell, Lukasz Fabianski, Conor Coventry, Angelo Ogbonna, Divin Mubama and Joseph Anang are all set to be out of contract at the end of this current campaign.

While not all of these are regular players for David Moyes’ side, it represents a big turnover in a relatively short space of time.

West Ham will surely do what they can to keep the likes of Antonio and Cresswell, and perhaps others like Soucek and Fabianski as well.