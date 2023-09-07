Why Jadon Sancho’s Saudi loan move collapsed

Jadon Sancho was reportedly the subject of late interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.
Multiple reports, including this one from CBS Sports’ James Benge, revealed how the England international was wanted by Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq on a loan deal before the Saudi Pro League’s Thursday transfer deadline.
Despite the late interest, Sancho, 23, will not be joining the likes of Jordan Henderson, Moussa Dembele and most recent signing Demarai Gray though.
And that is because, according to the Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler, the Red Devils rejected the chance to let their number 25 leave due to Al Ettifaq refusing to include a £50 million option to buy.
The fact Sancho is facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford comes as little surprise.
Following his decision to publicly criticise his manager for comments made in the aftermath of the Red Devils’ 3-1 defeat against Arsenal on Sunday, there is mounting speculation that Sancho may not play for the club again.
Left out of United’s matchday squad to play Mikel Arteta’s Gunners, Erik Ten Hag, when quizzed over the winger’s absence, as quoted by Sky Sports, said:“Jadon, on his performances in training we did not select him.
“You have to reach a level every day at Manchester United and we can make choices in the front line. So for this game he was not selected.”
And almost immediately firing back at his manager’s comments, Sancho, via his X account, said: “Please don’t believe everything you read!
“I will not allow people saying things that is (sic) completely untrue, I have conducted myself in training very well this week.“I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won’t go into, l’ve been a scapegoat for a long time which isn’t fair! “All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team.
“I respect all decisions that are made by the coaching staff, I play with fantastic players and (am) grateful to do so which I know every week is a challenge. I will continue to fight for this badge no matter what!”
And although talks with Ten Hag, which according to Fabrizio Romano, are expected to take place soon, there are no guarantees Sancho, who was signed in 2021 from Borussia Dortmund for £85 million (TM), will continue at Old Trafford beyond the January transfer window.