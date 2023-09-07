Why Jadon Sancho’s Saudi loan move collapsed

Jadon Sancho was reportedly the subject of late interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

Multiple reports, including this one from CBS Sports’ James Benge, revealed how the England international was wanted by Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq on a loan deal before the Saudi Pro League’s Thursday transfer deadline.

Despite the late interest, Sancho, 23, will not be joining the likes of Jordan Henderson, Moussa Dembele and most recent signing Demarai Gray though.

And that is because, according to the Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler, the Red Devils rejected the chance to let their number 25 leave due to Al Ettifaq refusing to include a £50 million option to buy.

The fact Sancho is facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford comes as little surprise.

Following his decision to publicly criticise his manager for comments made in the aftermath of the Red Devils’ 3-1 defeat against Arsenal on Sunday, there is mounting speculation that Sancho may not play for the club again.

Left out of United’s matchday squad to play Mikel Arteta’s Gunners, Erik Ten Hag, when quizzed over the winger’s absence, as quoted by Sky Sports, said:“Jadon, on his performances in training we did not select him.