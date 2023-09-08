Chelsea reportedly tried to sign the Norwegian youngster Antonio Nusa on deadline day.

A report from Evening Standard claims that Chelsea had a £23 million bid rejected for the player by Club Brugge.

The 18-year-old is highly rated in European football and he could develop into a top class player in the near future.

Nusa is currently the second youngest goal scorer in Champions League history and he could have been a quality long term acquisition for the Blues.

The 18-year-old has now opened up on the offer from Chelsea in an interview with Norwegian outlet TV2.

The winger explained that he was unaware of the offer from the Premier League club when it arrived and the only found out about it after the match against Osasuna. Nusa also revealed that his cell phone exploded with notifications after the offer from Chelsea.

He said to TV2: “I didn’t know about it when the offer from the London club ticked in. We had a match that day against Osasuna, so I didn’t find out about it until after the match. “I saw there was a lot of stuff on my mobile phone. My cell phone drifted and exploded after the match. Then I wondered what happened. Then I realized.”

However, Nusa was never really keen on a transfer away from club bruch this summer. The player had already decided at the start of the season that he would look to establish himself as a key player for Brugge instead of seeking an exit.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea decide to return for the player in the upcoming windows. The 18-year-old remains a prodigious talent and he could be a long term asset for the Blues if they manage to get the deal done.