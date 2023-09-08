19-year-old Arsenal attacker set for medical, summer exit agreed

Arsenal winger Marcelo Flores is set to join Mexican club Tigres on a permanent deal.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 19-year-old winger is set to travel for medical tests with the Mexican club and he will sign a four-year contract with them.

The 19-year-old will look to continue his development with regular football at Tigres. He was unlikely to get first-team opportunities at the London club and it makes sense for him to move on for his own benefit.

Flores was highly rated at Arsenal but he is not been able to force his way into Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans. He needs to play more often at this stage of his career and the transfer would be ideal for his development.

If he manages to continue his development with regular football at the Mexican club and fulfil his potential, he will have plenty of opportunities to join a big club in future. For now, a move to Mexico seems ideal for the player.

Marcelo Flores leaves Arsenal as he’s set to join Tigres on permanent deal, here we go — agreement completed ??? Flores, set to travel for medical tests then he will sign four year contract. pic.twitter.com/jZeXWyLrud — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 7, 2023

The 19-year-old is versatile enough to play on either flank and he will add pace, goals and creativity to the Tigres attack.

It remains to be seen whether he can settle in quickly and make an immediate impact at his new club now.

As for Arsenal, they are well-stocked in the attack and the Gunners are unlikely to be affected by the 19-year-old’s departure this summer.