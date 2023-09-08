According to journalist Simon Phillips, Chelsea are interested in signing Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins in January.

In his latest podcast, he claimed that Chelsea want to bolster their attack in January are looking at a number of options including the Aston Villa man.

He said (quotes via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“Dusan Vlahovic was obviously looked at in the summer. He’s still there. Jonathan David from Lille. And the last one is Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa. “Those are the names that I’ve been given this week that Chelsea are considering for the January window.”

Watkins has been a prolific striker for Villa over the years. The Englishman has scored 46 goals and assisted 15 in 122 games for Villa across all competitions. And he already has 3 goals and 2 assists in 6 appearances this season.

His numbers are great and with substantial Premier League experience in his bag, he could be a decent signing for Pochettino.