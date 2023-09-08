Chelsea are looking to bring in a quality attacker in the near future and they have identified Jonathan David as a target.

A report from Fichajes claims that Chelsea have set their sights on the Canadian international striker who has been outstanding for Lille in recent seasons.

The 23-year-old has already established himself as one of the most promising young talents in European football and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the Blues.

David scored 26 goals across all competitions last season and he has a contract with the French club until the summer of 2025.

Lille will not want to sanction his departure midway through the season, but Chelsea are prepared to pay a premium in order to convince them. Apparently, the Blues are preparing to offer €60 million for the striker and they are confident that the amount will be enough to finalise the signing in January.

Chelsea have made a mediocre start to the Premier League season so far winning just one of their four league matches. They finished 12th in the league table last season. They will be desperate to get back into the Champions League and someone like David could make a big difference during the second half of the campaign.

The opportunity to move to Stamford Bridge will be an exciting option for the player as well. Regular football in England will accelerate this development and help him fulfil his tremendous potential. Working under a manager like Mauricio Pochettino will also help him develop further.