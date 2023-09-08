Crystal Palace player worth more than Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk

Crystal Palace has a valuable player among their ranks.

Although Michel Olise and Eberechi Eze are viewed as the Eagles’ two most valuable players, Roy Hodgson also has another highly-valued player at his disposal.

According to The Football Observatory CIES, defender Marc Guehi is now valued at £40 million.

Recently earning his fourth senior England cap, Guehi is part of Gareth Southgate’s squad to face the Ukraine and Scotland in their upcoming European Championship qualifiers.

And following what has been a hugely impressive breakthrough, Palace’s number six, according to CIES, is worth £10 million than Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk (£30 million).