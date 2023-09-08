Finland vs Denmark: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Finland (1st in European Qualifying Group H) take on Denmark (3rd in European Qualifying Group H) on Sunday 10th of September, at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium, at 17:00 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Denmark beat Finland 3-1 at Parken Stadium, with goals coming from Rasmus Hojlund (x3) for Denmark and Oliver Antman for Finland.

These two have faced each other on 60 occasions, with Denmark winning 39 of their meetings, Finland winning 12, and the remaining nine games ending in a draw.

How to watch Finland vs Denmark

Date: Sunday, September 10th, 2023

Kickoff: 17:00 PM (BST)

TV Channel: Not broadcast in UK

Stream: ViaPlay

Venue: Helsinki Olympic Stadium

Team News:

Finland have named a similar squad to their last European Championship Qualifiers squad, with no new injuries, keeping out any key players.

Denmark have left out the likes of Phillip Billing, Kasper Dolberg, Rasmus Kristensen, Mathias Jorgensen and Andreas Cornelius, whilst Brentford duo Christian Norgaard and Mathias Jensen have earnt call ups after their good starts to the Premier League campaign.

Predicted XI:

Finland: Hradecky, Niskanen, Jensen, Ivanov, Hoskonen, Alho, Pukki, Kamara, Schuller, Antman, Pohjanpalo.

Denmark: Schmeichel, Andersen, Kjaer, Christensen, Larsen, Eriksen, Hojbjerg, Maehle, Wind, Olsen, Hojlund.