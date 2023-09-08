Former Leicester City keeper Kasper Schmeichel’s shocking wages at Anderlecht revealed

Leicester City legend Kasper Schmeichel has reportedly taken a huge pay cut with his new club Anderlecht.

He was left unemployed on deadline day when Ligue 1 side Nice and the player mutually decided to terminate his contract after just one year.

But he was not without a club for long as he soon signed for Belgian side RSC Anderlecht on a one-year contract.

However, Nieuws Blad has made a surprising revelation that the player is on a contract that will see him earn only £4000 a week (just over £200,000 per year).

At Leicester City, his wages per week in 2021 were £130,000 per-week while at Nice, he was earning £65,000 per-week.

It is suggested that his contract offers him match bonuses but his base salary is bizarrely low for a player of his experience and stature.