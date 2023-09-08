“I grabbed her in order to calm her down” – Manchester United winger Antony speaks out after being accused of assault by ex-girlfriend

Manchester United star Antony has apparently spoken out after being accused of assault by his ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin.

It was previously reported that Cavallin’s representatives have compiled a comprehensive 70-page report detailing her alleged experiences during her relationship with the Brazilian player.

Lawyer Vanessa Souza mentioned that Antony could potentially be held accountable for three different crimes in England, including sending threatening messages, locking her in the house, and domestic violence causing injuries.

And new evidence came to light last week when a Brazilian account posted Whatsapp messages that allegedly were threatening messages from the Manchester United man, as well as alleged images of Cavallin with wounds on her head and hands.

The 23-year-old has since then been dropped from the most recent Brazil squad. Meanwhile Manchester United have put out a statement that they are taking the matter seriously and that a police investigation is ongoing.

And now the player himself has seemingly spoken out regarding the accusations. The quotes are doing the rounds on social media with several accounts posting on X.

Regarding the incident, he allegedly said:

“I wanted to go and told her that I had obligations and had to go, so she took plates and cups and threw them on the ground and I grabbed her in order to calm her down and I didn’t hurt her.”

— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) September 8, 2023

And when asked whether he is afraid Manchester United will terminate his contract, he said:

“This is something that never occurred to me. I know the truth will come out.”