Former Fulham midfielder Danny Murphy has casted doubts about Aston Villa signing Youri Tielemans.

Villa signed Tielemans on a free transfer after his contract with the relegated Leicester City expired in the summer.

However, the midfielder has not yet been able to become a starter at the club with him coming on from the bench in all the games so far.

Speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Youtube show FIVE, he stated that while Tielemans is a ‘super talent’, his work rate is going to be questionable.

He said (49:40):

“I’m not sure on Tielemans, you know. Super talented, but I’m not sure he puts the graft in.”

He was one of the best midfielders in the League during his time at Leicester City, and has played a key role in some of the success The Foxes have enjoyed over the last few years.

He may still prove to be a valuable player for Unai Emery who will need as many players fit as possible in what is going to be an hectic season for Villa.