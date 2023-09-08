Eddie Howe has had a tough start to the new Premier League season having only won just one game and losing the other 3.
The Magpies opened the season in style with a resounding 5-1 victory over Aston Villa but have since endured consecutive defeats, losing 1-0 to Manchester City, 2-1 to Liverpool, and 3-1 to Brighton.
It has not been an ideal start for Howe who has done an exceptional job since being hired back in November 2021.
After the takeover of the club by the Saudi PIF, they appointed the former Bournemouth manager. In a very short period, Howe has managed to transform the team and managed to finish top 4 last season, securing the Champions League spot.
But after the terrible start to the season, some eyebrows have started to raise regarding his future. Speaking to Football Insider, Former Premier League striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has backed Howe to turn things around saying he has what it takes to keep the Magpies in the top 4 and win titles.
However, Agbonlahor also acknowledged that the new owners might not be patient with the current slump and could consider managerial changes if results do not improve rapidly.
Gabby Agbonlahor said:
“I think Howe has got what it takes to keep them in the top four and win titles. But these owners at Newcastle won’t hang around if it doesn’t look like he’s doing it. If Newcastle can’t get out of this slump, win soon and also have a good start to the Champions League – nothing can stop them looking at making a change.
“He’ll get them to wake up, I’m sure. They want to be the next Man City, winning leagues and Champions Leagues. They aren’t here to be patient and wait seven or eight years to fight for that. He will know that he isn’t comfortable in the job. We’ve seen managers sacked the season after having great success. I’m sure he will be confident he can stay in the job and I personally think he’ll be fine.”