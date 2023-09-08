Eddie Howe has had a tough start to the new Premier League season having only won just one game and losing the other 3.

The Magpies opened the season in style with a resounding 5-1 victory over Aston Villa but have since endured consecutive defeats, losing 1-0 to Manchester City, 2-1 to Liverpool, and 3-1 to Brighton.

It has not been an ideal start for Howe who has done an exceptional job since being hired back in November 2021.

After the takeover of the club by the Saudi PIF, they appointed the former Bournemouth manager. In a very short period, Howe has managed to transform the team and managed to finish top 4 last season, securing the Champions League spot.

But after the terrible start to the season, some eyebrows have started to raise regarding his future. Speaking to Football Insider, Former Premier League striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has backed Howe to turn things around saying he has what it takes to keep the Magpies in the top 4 and win titles.

However, Agbonlahor also acknowledged that the new owners might not be patient with the current slump and could consider managerial changes if results do not improve rapidly.

Gabby Agbonlahor said: