According to Graham Smyth, if Helder Costa doesn’t find a transfer away from Leeds United this month, the club is “expected” to cancel his contract with the team early.

A move to Qatar, Russia, or Turkey are among the “options remaining,” according to the journalist, but if one doesn’t “materialize” before the other transfer windows close, a deal should be negotiated between the winger and the Whites to make him a free agent a year before his contract expires.

Helder Costa is away with Angola, playing later today, so a move to Saudi Arabia before the 10pm [UK time] deadline would be a bit complicated. Other options available to Costa and Leeds United.#lufc https://t.co/kI2yRylrqT — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) September 7, 2023

Helder Costa was signed by Marcelo Bielsa in 2020 but failed to make major impact for the Yorkshire club as majority of his Leeds stint was spent away on loan deals.