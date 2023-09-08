Leeds expected to cancel player’s contract in order to make him free agent

According to Graham Smyth, if Helder Costa doesn’t find a transfer away from Leeds United this month, the club is “expected” to cancel his contract with the team early.

A move to Qatar, Russia, or Turkey are among the “options remaining,” according to the journalist, but if one doesn’t “materialize” before the other transfer windows close, a deal should be negotiated between the winger and the Whites to make him a free agent a year before his contract expires.

Helder Costa was signed by Marcelo Bielsa in 2020 but failed to make major impact for the Yorkshire club as majority of his Leeds stint was spent away on loan deals.

