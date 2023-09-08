Leeds United fan jailed for pitch invasion and assault on Newcastle boss Eddie Howe

A Leeds United fan has been sentenced to 12 weeks in jail and handed a six-year football ban after he invaded the pitch and assaulted Newcastle United’s manager, Eddie Howe, during a Premier League clash that took place back in May.

The incident unfolded in a highly charged match between Leeds United and Newcastle United, which ultimately ended in a 2-2 draw.

The game was marked by missed penalties, late drama, and unfortunate fan behavior that marred the sporting spectacle.

Leeds’ Luke Ayling opened the scoring early in the match, but a missed penalty by Patrick Bamford proved pivotal.

Newcastle quickly capitalised, being awarded a penalty of their own, which Callum Wilson confidently converted to level the score.

The second half witnessed more excitement, with Wilson notching another penalty to put Newcastle in the lead before Kristensen’s strike brought the score level once more.

The game ultimately ended in a draw, but not before Leeds’ Junior Firpo received a red card in stoppage time.

The most notable incident of the match occurred during the second half when a fan ran onto the pitch and physically confronted Newcastle’s manager, Eddie Howe, and pushed him in the chest.

Security staff and stewards promptly intervened, and the fan was subsequently arrested.

According to The Sun, the 35-year-old offender, David Derbyshire, has now been sentenced to a 12-week prison term and issued a six-year football ban.

This ban will prohibit him from attending live football matches for the next six years, in addition to serving time behind bars.