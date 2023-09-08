(Video) Lionel Messi scores mesmerising free-kick for Argentina vs. Ecuador

Inter Milan
Posted by

Lionel Messi has once again proven why so many consider him the greatest football player of all time.

In action for Argentina during last night’s first round of South American World Cup qualifiers, the Inter Miami superstar fired last year’s tournament-winners to a narrow 1-0 victory.

Stepping up to take a free kick in the 78th minute, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner wowed fans with a pinpoint strike that left opposition goalkeeper Hernan Galíndez rooted to the spot.

Pictures courtesy of TyC Sports.

More Stories / Latest News
Albania vs Poland: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news
19-year-old Arsenal attacker set for medical, summer exit agreed
Republic of Ireland vs Netherlands: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Messi’s latest game-saving goal saw Argentina kick their World Cup qualifying campaign off with a win. The current holders lead the CONMEBOL table but must wait for other countries to play, including fierce rivals Brazil, who host Bolivia in the early hours of Saturday (UK time).

More Stories Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.