(Video) Lionel Messi scores mesmerising free-kick for Argentina vs. Ecuador

Lionel Messi has once again proven why so many consider him the greatest football player of all time.

In action for Argentina during last night’s first round of South American World Cup qualifiers, the Inter Miami superstar fired last year’s tournament-winners to a narrow 1-0 victory.

Stepping up to take a free kick in the 78th minute, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner wowed fans with a pinpoint strike that left opposition goalkeeper Hernan Galíndez rooted to the spot.

LIONEL MESSI FREE KICK GOAL! ??pic.twitter.com/yAsas0pRTQ — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) September 8, 2023

Pictures courtesy of TyC Sports.

Messi’s latest game-saving goal saw Argentina kick their World Cup qualifying campaign off with a win. The current holders lead the CONMEBOL table but must wait for other countries to play, including fierce rivals Brazil, who host Bolivia in the early hours of Saturday (UK time).