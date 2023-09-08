Liverpool were linked with a number of midfielders heading into the summer transfer window.

The Reds signed Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai to improve their midfield options.

However, they failed in their pursuit of Moises Caicedo from Brighton and Hove Albion. The Ecuador international opted to join Premier League rivals Chelsea instead.

According to a report from AS, Liverpool tried to sign the Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes after facing rejection from Caicedo. The report adds that the Magpies turned down the offer instantly and they were not keen on sanctioning his departure.

Liverpool reportedly submitted a club-record offer of around £100 million for the 25-year-old Premier League midfielder. However, Newcastle are one of the richest clubs in the world and they do not need to sell their best players. It is hardly a surprise that they decided to turn down the offer from Liverpool.

Guimaraes has been a key player for Newcastle since joining them and he is one of the best midfielders in the league. Losing him would have been a huge blow for Newcastle.

Liverpool could certainly use a quality player like him and Guimaraes would have improved them in the middle of the park.

Even though Liverpool have improved their midfield considerably, they could still use a quality defensive midfielder in the near future. It remains to be seen whether they decide to dip into the January transfer market for further additions.