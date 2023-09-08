Newcastle received £100 million record bid from Liverpool this month

Newcastle United reportedly received a bid worth £100 million from Liverpool just before the summer transfer window closed.

That’s according to reports in Spain, which claim Jurgen Klopp attempted to sign Bruno Guimaraes before eventually settling for Wataru Endo from Stuttgart.

It has been claimed Liverpool offered Newcastle a deal worth £100 million, but were met with a resounding ‘no’.

Understandably keen to ensure they do not strengthen their direct rivals, Newcastle’s rejection comes as little surprise.

During his first 18 months on Tyneside, Guimaraes, who has three years left on his contract, has directly contributed to 16 goals in 61 games in all competitions.