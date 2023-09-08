Report: 23-year-old has left his Manchester United teammates frustrated

Manchester United players are reportedly frustrated with Jadon Sancho.

A report from ESPN claims that the 23-year-old’s performance is in training, on match days and his general behaviour around the club has left the manager, the coaching staff and his teammates disappointed.

Sancho was recently left out of the squad against Arsenal following unsatisfactory performances in training. The winger reacted to such claims with a statement on social media claiming that he has been working hard in training and that the allegations of his unsatisfactory training performances from the manager are untrue.

He also added that he has been made a scapegoat for a long time since his move to Manchester United.

The 23-year-old was signed for a fee of around £73 million and he was expected to develop into a world-class player for Manchester United. Things have clearly not gone according to plan and he has failed to live up to the expectations.

It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can get rid of him permanently when the transfer window reopens in January. Given the recent fallout, it would be ideal for all parties to go their separate ways.

Sancho was regarded as a world-class talent during his time at Borussia Dortmund and he showed his qualities on a regular basis in the German league. He has not been able to adapt to the Premier League so far. Perhaps he needs a fresh start in order to get his career back on track and moving away from Manchester United would be ideal.