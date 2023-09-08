Republic of Ireland vs Netherlands: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Republic of Ireland take on Netherlands in a European Qualifier, Group B game, on Sunday 10th of September, at the Aviva Stadium, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, was in 2016, in a 1-1 draw at the Aviva Stadium. Goals on the day from Shane Long for Ireland and Luuk de Jong for Netherlands.

The nations have faced each other on 20 occasions, Ireland winning seven of the meetings, Netherlands winning nine of the meetings, whilst the other four meetings ended in a draw.

How to watch Republic of Ireland vs Netherlands

Date: Sunday, September 10th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Channel: Not broadcast in UK

Stream: ViaPlay

Venue: Aviva Stadium

Team News:

Ireland have called up defender Andrew Omobamidele, who made a deadline day switch to Nottingham Forrest. John Egan has still been selected, despite picking up a slight knock against Everton at the weekend.

Netherlands have controversially left out Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong after he did not report for Under 21 international duty. New Liverpool signing Ryan Gravenberch has also turned down his international call up, wanting to settle at Liverpool over the international break instead. Manager Ronald Koeman also named three new names in his squad, calling up Ian Maatsen, Micky van de Ven and Quilindschy Hartman for the first time.

Predicted XI:

Ireland: Bazunu, Collins, O’Shea, Omobamidele, Doherty, Cullen, Molumby, O’Dowda, Smallbone, Ferguson, Obafemi.

Netherlands: Bijlow, Ake, Van Dijk, van de Ven, Dumfries, De Jong, Wieffer, Simons, Bergwijn, Lang, Gakpo.