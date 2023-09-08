Man United suffer another blow as summer signing latest to be hit with injury

Manchester United just can’t catch a break at the moment.

The club has been plighted with several scandals including Mason Greenwood’s controversial return and a reported investigation into Antony’s private life.

And while Erik Ten Hag will have his work cut out on how to keep the squad harmonious, especially in light of his public falling out with Jadon Sancho, the Dutchman would have expected his latest signings to help save the day.

That does not look like it’s going to be the case though. Having already lost Mason Mount, who signed from Chelsea for £55 million (Sky Sports) through injury, Ten Hag would have been hoping to rely on Sofyan Amrabat, who joined on Deadline Day from Fiorentina.

Unfortunately for the Dutchman though, Amrabat has become the latest Manchester United player to suffer injury.

According to reports, as relayed by Manchester Evening News, the 27-year-old defensive midfielder has been forced to withdraw from international duty with Morocco due to injury.

Confirming United’s new number four had been replaced in their squad for the two international matches against Liberia and Burkina Faso, Morocco’s FA posted a statement which read: “Walid Regragui [head coach of Morocco] invited Yahya Gibran, a player for the Wydad Sports Club, to join the national team as it prepares for the two matches it will play against Liberia in Agadir and Burkina Faso in Lens, France.

“The national team coach, Mr. Walid Regragui, summoned the player, Yahya Jeeran, to replace the injured Sofiane Amrabat.”

It remains unknown exactly how long Amrabat will be out for but with the fixtures coming thick and fast once the current international break ends, Ten Hag will be desperate to get his new signing on the pitch as soon as possible.