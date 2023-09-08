Pundit says Sancho won’t play for Man United again and tips Serie A transfer

One of the biggest stories this week has been Jadon Sancho’s public falling out with Erik Ten Hag.

Openly admitting the English attacker was not included in his matchday squad that were beaten 3-1 by Arsenal last weekend, Ten Hag revealed to reporters in his post-match press conference that Sancho’s omission from the team was due to poor training levels.

“Jadon, on his performances in training we did not select him,” the United boss said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

Amazingly, just minutes after the Dutchman explained his selection decision, Sancho, 23, fired back with a statement of his own.

“Please don’t believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is (sic) completely untrue, I have conducted myself in training very well this week,” the winger posted on X.

“I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won’t go into, l’ve been a scapegoat for a long time which isn’t fair! “All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team.

“I respect all decisions that are made by the coaching staff, I play with fantastic players and (am) grateful to do so which I know every week is a challenge. I will continue to fight for this badge no matter what!”

What has Stan Collymore said about Jadon Sancho?

Now in the aftermath of the pair’s feud, although the 23-year-old, according to Fabrizio Romano, is preparing for crunch talks with his manager and the team’s coaching staff, there is no denying the winger is facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford.

And former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore has not only likened the saga to Romelu Lukaku’s bitter Chelsea exit but also believes Sancho should follow the Belgian to Roma.

“I actually believe the Red Devils will look to offload him, either on loan or permanently, at the next opportunity. The whole situation is very reminiscent of Romelu Lukaku’s second spell at Chelsea,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“I know there are reports that he’s set for crunch talks with his manager and the coaching staff but I don’t think we’ll ever see Sancho play for United again.

“It’s going to be difficult for him, and United, to find a club willing to take him; certainly in the Premier League anyway. I think European clubs are more likely to want him. I wouldn’t be surprised if Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich tried to bring him back to the Bundesliga but I feel Serie A would actually be the best destination for him at this stage. Working under Jose Mourinho at Roma might not be a bad idea but I don’t think he’ll have many takers in England.”

