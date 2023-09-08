Thriving James Maddison opens up on Spurs transfer

James Maddison joined Tottenham Hotspur from Leicester City earlier in the summer.

The English midfielder, who joined the Lilywhites for a reported £40 million fee (Sky Sports), is being viewed as one of the best signings of the summer.

Making an instant impact following the exit of record striker Harry Kane, who joined Bayern Munich before the start of the season, Maddison, 26, has hit the ground running.

Scoring two and setting up two in his first four games, the attacking midfielder is undoubtedly one of the Premier League’s most in-form playmakers.

Currently away on international duty with Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions, Maddison will be hopeful his domestic form can earn him starts against both, or either of, the Ukraine and Scotland, in the countries’ upcoming EUROs qualifiers.

And speaking to reporters recently about his decision to team up with Ange Postecoglou in London, Maddison, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano, said: “It’s been easy for me to join Spurs and be myself. It’s a brilliant club, the supporters have made me feel so welcome and loved already.

“I still feel like they’ve got so much more to see of me. It’s quite exciting times for us.”

