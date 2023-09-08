Tottenham are looking to sign the Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo during the January transfer window.

A report from Football Insider claims that Spurs will look to sell Eric Dier and they will sign the 25-year-old as his replacement.

The versatile Tottenham star has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks. He failed to secure a move away from Tottenham during the summer transfer window, but it seems that Spurs are ready to cash in on him in January now.

Meanwhile, Adarabioyo’s contract with Fulham expires in the summer of 2024 and he could be available for a nominal price in January. Fulham will not want to lose him on a free transfer and they will look to sell him for a cut-price fee.

Adarabioyo was linked with a move to Monaco during the summer transfer window, but the deal did not materialise.

Tottenham need to add more quality and depth to the defensive unit and the 25-year-old should prove to be a quality acquisition. He is well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at Tottenham during the second half of the campaign.

The opportunity to join a top-six club will be an attractive proposition for the defender and he will want to showcase his qualities at the highest level with them.

Adarabioyo needs to join the club where he will get ample first-team action and it remains to be seen whether Ange Postecoglou is prepared to give him the assurances he needs.