Virgil Van Dijk has been handed an extended one-match ban as well as a £100,000 fine after his outburst against Newcastle, the BBC has confirmed.

Van Dijk was sent off in the 28th minute against Newcastle for a foul on Alexander Isak. The Dutchman did not agree with the decision and reacted angrily and could be seen telling Brooks his decision was a “f*****g joke” in a long tirade against the official.

And as he was leaving the pitch, he engaged in a heated exchange with the fourth official as well. A video captured him appearing to tell the official, “F**k off, do not touch me.”

The FA has decided to charge him with ‘improper conduct’ which means he will miss the game against Wolves next Saturday.

It is going to be a tough away fixture for Liverpool without their captain in the heart of the defense.

However, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip did extremely well in the absence of the Dutchman against Aston Villa as the comfortably beat them 3-0.

Liverpool fans will hope for another rock solid performance from the duo at the Molineux Stadium.