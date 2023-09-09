Leeds United attacker Helder Costa has been linked with a move away from the club.

According to reports, Saudi pro league outfit Al-Taawoun are keen on signing the 29-year-old.

The Angola international is unwanted at Elland Road and manager Daniel Farke does not consider him a part of his plans.

Leeds must look to get rid of the player this summer and it remains to be seen whether a deal can be done.

Apparently, clubs from Turkey were keen on the player as well and there have been inquiries. It remains to be seen how the situation develops in the next few days.

Clubs in Turkey can still sign players until later this month and Leeds will be hoping to find a permanent suitor for the player.

Costa joined Leeds in a deal worth around £16 million from Wolverhampton Wanderers back in 2020 but the transfer has simply not worked out for either party.

The 29-year-old was on loan at Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad last season and he needs to leave in order to play regularly.