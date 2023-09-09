Armenia vs Croatia: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Armenia (2nd in European Qualifying Group D) take on Croatia (3rd in European Qualifying Group D) on Monday 11th of September, at the Republican Stadium, at 17:00 PM (BST).

The last and only time these two sides have faced, was an international friendly in 2021, in a 1-1 draw at the Gradski Stadion. Goals coming from Ivan Perisic for Croatia and Wbeymar for Armenia.

How to watch Armenia vs Croatia

Date: Monday, September 11th, 2023

Kickoff: 17:00 PM (BST)

TV Channel: Not broadcast in UK

Stream: ViaPlay

Venue: Republican Stadium

Team News:

Armenia’s squad includes attacking star Lucas Zelarayan, who is now playing in Saudi Arabia with Al-Fateh. Grant-Leon Ranos of Borussia Monchengladbach is also in the squad, scoring four goals in three appearances so far for Armenia.

Croatia have Gvardiol returning to the squad, after he was unable to participate in their Nations League games. Matija Frigan has also earnt his first senior call up, the young forward playing for Westerlo in Belgium.

Predicted XI:

Armenia: Cancarevic, Mkrtchyan, Arutyunyan, Calisir, Tiknizyan, Spertsyan, Iwu, Dashyan, Zelarayan, Barseghyan, Ranos.

Croatia: Livakovic, Perisic, Gvardiol, Sutalo, Juranovic, Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric, Majer, Pasalic, Kramaric.