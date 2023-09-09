West Ham United defender Aaron Cresswell is reportedly in the final stages of his time at the club.

The defender was heavily linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window and West Ham turned down offers for him as well.

According to reports, Cresswell was keen on a move away and he tried to force an exit as well.

The experienced full-back will be a useful squad player for West Ham this season but his long-term future at the club seems doubtful and it will be interesting to see if the Hammers decide to sell him at the end of the season and bring in adequate replacements.

Cresswell has the quality and experience to be a useful option at the back for most midtable clubs and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

West Ham need to bring in a quality left-back in the coming months and they should look to dip into the transfer market in January in order to bring in the right reinforcements.