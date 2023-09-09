Harry Kane seems to have taken a subtle dig at old club Tottenham as he spoke about the club’s mentality while discussing life at Bayern Munich.

Kane was speaking to the press ahead of the match Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine where he discussed the difference in expectations at the two clubs. He admitted that there is a different pressure at Bayern Munich.

Kane noted that while there was a desire to win at Spurs, the consequences of not winning a couple of games were not considered disastrous. However, at Bayern Munich, he emphasised the intense pressure to win every game.

He said (via Daily Mail):

“It’s definitely a different pressure compared to what I felt at Spurs.” “Of course we wanted to win things at Spurs but if you went a couple of games without winning then it wasn’t a disaster.” “The feeling at Bayern is that you have to win every game. We won the first two games 4-0 and 3-1 and there was still talk about not being too happy about the way we played.” “That’s part and parcel of being at one of the biggest clubs in the world. But we’ve had a good start and I’m enjoying feeling those different emotions and that’s part of the reason that I wanted to go.” “And we start the Champions League campaign when we get back, which they expect to win – or have a good chance of winning. So you’re going into those games with maybe a different feeling to what I’ve had in the past.”

Kane joined Bayern in August for a fee close to £100m after a prolonged transfer saga. He was at Spurs his entire career and despite breaking a number of individual records, he failed to win a trophy which was the driving force behind his move to the European giants.

While Kane’s comments may not be a direct dig at his former club, they underline his aspiration to compete at the highest level and challenge for major trophies—a goal he believes he can better achieve at Bayern Munich.