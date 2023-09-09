Latvia vs Wales: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Latvia take on Wales in European Qualifying Group D, on Monday 11th of September, at Skonto Stadium, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, was in a European Qualifier Group D game, earlier this year in March, when Wales beat Latvia 1-0 at Cardiff City Stadium. The only goal on the day coming from Kieffer Moore in the 41st minute, to get the points for Wales.

These two sides have only faced twice in their history, with Wales winning two out of two, once in 2004, and once in 2023 (as mentioned). Latvia will be hoping to get their first win against Wales on Monday.

How to watch Latvia vs Wales

Date: Monday, September 11th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Channel: Not broadcast in UK

Stream: ViaPlay

Venue: Skonto Stadium

Team News:

Wales have announced Tom Lockyer returning to the squad after having heart surgery, as well as Josh Sheehan returning for his first call up since 2021. Also included are Tom King, Morgan Fox and Liam Cullen who are yet to receive their first cap.

Predicted XI:

Latvia: Purins, Jurkovskis, Balodis, Oss, Savalnieks, Ciganiks, Tobers, Saveljevs, Jaunzems, Gutkovskis, Uldrikis.

Wales: Ward, Williams, Rodon, Mepham, Roberts, Ampadu, Ramsey, Johnson, Brooks, Wilson, Moore.