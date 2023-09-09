Leeds United have been linked with a number of players in recent weeks.

The Whites parted ways with a number of key players following their relegation and they have not managed to improve the squad adequately.

Key players like Jack Harrison, Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra have all left the club and it will be interesting to see how Daniel Farke copes in their absence.

According to reports, Leeds could use the free transfer market in order to improve their squad and players like Roberto Pereyra and Souleyman Doumbia could prove to be useful acquisitions.

Leeds need to add technical ability and creativity in the midfield and Pereyra could prove to be a quality acquisition on a bargain. He has proven his quality at clubs like Watford, Juventus and Udinese in the past.

Meanwhile, Doumbia could also prove to be a useful acquisition and he will add some much-needed depth to the defensive unit

The former Angers full-back is only 26 and he will relish the opportunity to showcase his qualities in English football.