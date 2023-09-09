Manchester City were linked with the move for the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery during the summer transfer window.

Apparently, there were rumours of a potential deal that could see Bernardo Silva head to the French capital with Zaire-Emery heading to the Premier League. Manchester City decided to hold on to the Portuguese international and the move eventually collapsed.

However, a report from Fichajes claims that Manchester City remain interested in the 17-year-old and they could look to make a move for him in the future.

The 17-year-old is regarded as a prodigious young talent and he has the attributes to develop into a top-class player in the near future.

Manchester City have an exceptional squad at their disposal and it is no surprise that they are looking to bring in players who can improve them further in the coming seasons.

Zaire-Emery has the ability to play for a top club like Manchester City and working under a generational management like Pep Guardiola will only help him improve further.

The Premier League champions have the finances to get the deal done as well and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for the 17-year-old at the end of the season.

As far as Bernardo Silva is concerned, the Portuguese international has been linked with a move away from Manchester City in the past as well. Barcelona were reportedly keen on signing him at one point and it will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.