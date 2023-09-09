Fabrizio Romano has shared the latest on Taiwo Awoniyi’s future at Nottingham Forest.

The Italian transfer reporter stated in his eponymous Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside that the striker is ‘appreciated’ by key figures at the City Ground and that he isn’t aware of any interest from other clubs in the 26-year-old.

Romano wrote: “I’m not aware of any club being involved in any kind of concrete talks for Taiwo Awoniyi at this stage, but for sure he’s appreciated by the people at Nottingham Forest.

“He’s enjoying some superb form at the club at the moment, he’s obviously a very good player and they believe that he still has the potential to get better and better in the near future.

“So an exciting player with a good future ahead, but Forest didn’t receive any bids for his services in August as far as I’ve been made aware.”

Steve Cooper’s side will be very glad to have made it through the summer transfer window without having to fend off any offers for Awoniyi, who’s started the season in flying form with goals in his first three matches of the Premier League campaign and an assist in last weekend’s 1-0 win at Chelsea.

That follows on from the ruthless manner in which he closed out last term, with six goals in Forest’s final four top-flight matches going a long way towards helping them stave off the threat of relegation.

The £17m spent on him in June 2022 now looks like a bargain, considering how prolific the Nigerian has been in the Premier League, and he’ll no doubt continue to be a crucial figure for the Reds throughout the current campaign.

If Awoniyi maintains his early-season form into the winter months, don’t be surprised if the City Ground hierarchy are met with strong proposals of transfer interest from elsewhere.