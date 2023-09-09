Video: John Terry scores for Chelsea legends as they beat Bayern Munich legends 4-0

Chelsea legends beat Bayern Munich legends 4-0 in a charity match earlier today.

The match was marked by memorable goals, with Essien scoring the opener with a brilliant header.

And Terry scored the second. In a moment that brought back memories for Chelsea fans, Terry intercepted the ball and made a determined run into the penalty box. He received the pass back from Florent Malouda and calmly slotted the ball into an open net.

Gary Cahill and Tiago added to the goal tally, sealing a comprehensive win for the Chelsea legends.

Watch the goals below: