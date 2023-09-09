Video: Kyle Walker equalises for England from a brilliant Harry Kane assist

Kyle Walker has brought England level with his first international goal in 77 appearances.

The goal came from a superb assist from Bayern Munich star Harry Kane, who delivered a delightful pass from almost near the halfway line.

Walker displayed excellent timing with a well-timed run to stay onside, expertly controlling the ball before dispatching it past the Ukrainian goalkeeper.

The score is now level at halftime, setting the stage for an intriguing second half.

Watch the goal below: