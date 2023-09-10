19-goal attacker reveals why he chose to turn down a move to Chelsea

Chelsea were linked with a move for Elye Wahi during the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old striker made a name for himself with his impressive performances for Montpellier last season, scoring 19 goals in the league.

Apparently, the Blues submitted a verbal offer of around £21 million for the striker but the move fell through.

A report from 90 Min claims that a number of other clubs were interested in signing the French striker, but he wanted to join the club with a project that aligns with his interests.

Speaking to L’Equipe, the striker has now admitted that Chelsea’s offer was not appealing to him and he was not impressed with the role offered.

Apparently, the Blues were hoping to sign him and loan him to Strasbourg for the remainder of the season so that he can continue his development with regular football.

The striker has now ended up joining Lens for a fee of around £30 million. Wahi is highly rated around Europe and he has a big future ahead of him. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and he feels that a move to Lens would benefit him right now.

Wahi revealed that he did not want to join a big club like Chelsea just for the sake of it.

“Chelsea, I didn’t want to go there just for the sake of it,” he added. “Frankfurt was hot. More than Chelsea.”

It will be interesting to see if the Blues decide to return for him in the near future. The 20-year-old will have plenty of opportunities to join a big club in future if he can continue his development with impressive performances in Ligue 1.