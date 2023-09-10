Jesse Lingard has been linked with a move to West Ham United recently.

The 30-year-old attacker is currently a free agent and he was linked with a return to the London club. The former Manchester United attacker was previously on loan at West Ham and he had a fruitful spell with them.

West Ham were expected to sign him on a free transfer earlier this summer but the move fell through.

According to latest reports, Lingard has now been offered to Turkish outfits, Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and Besiktas. It will be interesting to see if Lingard is willing to move to Turkey in order to play regularly.

His contract with Nottingham Forest expired at the end of last season and he is yet to find a new club.

Apparently, David Moyes is an admirer of the 30-year-old attacker, but the Hammers have not made any moves to sign him yet. He could prove to be a useful short-term option for the Hammers in the attack and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.