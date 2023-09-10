Fabrizio Romano feels there is no reason for Martin Odegaard to look to leave Arsenal as he is already at one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s Daily Briefing Substack, Romano explained that Arsenal are very optimistic about negotiating a new deal for Odegaard, with the club captain very happy at the club and the club very happy with him.

The Gunners will no doubt hope to keep the Norway international for as long as possible as he continues to shine as one of the best midfielders in the world under Mikel Arteta, so it all seems pretty promising from what Romano’s saying.

The transfer news expert even suggested there’s little to worry about in terms of interest from other big clubs, as Odegaard is focused on Arsenal, with Romano also saying he feels the 24-year-old also has no reason to think about moving elsewhere as he’s already at such a top side.

“Odegaard is in love with Arsenal, and Arsenal are in love with Odegaard, so the feeling is mutual that they will continue together for a long time,” Romano said.

“Odegaard is club captain, and an important player on and off the pitch. Arsenal are now planning to continue contract negotiations with Odegaard in the next weeks and months, in order to get a new deal done, following the fine work they did to tie down other star players such as Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Aaron Ramsdale and Reiss Nelson in recent months.

“Now it’s time for Odegaard – and Arsenal are very optimistic about a positive outcome to this story, with the Norwegian likely to sign a new long-term deal with an improved salary. We’re just waiting for the negotiations to continue in the next weeks and months.

“In terms of other clubs potentially monitoring Odegaard’s situation, honestly, there’s nothing to report, nothing for them to monitor because Odegaard is very happy at Arsenal. He’s already playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world, so there’s no reason to change, in my opinion.”