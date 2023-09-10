Aston Villa beat Newcastle to agree record-breaking deal for midfield sensation

Aston Villa have reportedly seen off competition from Newcastle United for the transfer of midfield wonderkid Freddie Lawrie.

The 14-year-old now looks set to join Villa from Port Vale after a deal was agreed between the clubs, according to a report from Football Insider.

Lawrie looks like he has a big future in the game, and a move to Villa’s academy could be smart thinking for the player, as they have a decent record when it comes to developing and promoting youth.

Football Insider add that this is a British record deal for someone of this age.

