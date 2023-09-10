Ayoze Perez admits £40m playmaker was tempted to join Newcastle

Former Newcastle United player Ayoze Perez has revealed that the Magpies were close to signing James Maddison this summer.

However, the move didn’t materialize, and Maddison eventually joined Tottenham Hotspur in a £40 million deal.

Maddison’s transfer to Tottenham has proven to be a real bargain for the club. Since his arrival, he has made a significant impact, scoring two goals and providing two assists in just four appearances.

Perez, speaking to Chronicle Live, acknowledged that Maddison was seriously considering a move to Newcastle.

He explained:

“Since last season, it was very likely to happen. But, in the end, it was Tottenham that went and signed him. “He also liked that option. He also had that option in mind, but you know, football and business in this kind of situation, anything can happen.”

Perez went on to praise St. James’ Park, stating that it’s “one of the best” and that Maddison always liked the idea of playing there due to its fantastic atmosphere and surroundings.

He added: