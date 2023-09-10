Chelsea legend John Terry has praised Mason Mount and called on the club’s fans not to be too harsh on him after his controversial transfer to rivals Manchester United this summer.

The England international came up through Chelsea’s academy and looked like he could be a club legend in the making, but he surprisingly ended up leaving for Man Utd this season after failing to agree a new contract with the Blues.

Still, Terry has hinted there’s more to this story than has been reported, as he insists there’s another side to it and he won’t currently be revealing details about it.

See below for his quotes on Simon Phillips’ Twitter page…

John Terry: “Mase is proper Chels through and though. There always two sides to a story and i know the other side to it. I’m not going to air that tonight but there’s another side to the story. Let’s not be too harsh on Mason when he comes back.” — Simon Phillips (@siphillipssport) September 8, 2023

The former Chelsea captain is clearly supportive of Mount, however, so it will be interesting to see if these details ever come to light and if that affects what CFC fans think of the new United signing.

For what it’s worth, Mount has struggled to get going since moving to Old Trafford, so Chelsea fans might not be too bothered about the sale now.