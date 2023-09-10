Chelsea keeping close tabs on midfielder and could have edge in transfer race

Chelsea are reportedly keeping close tabs on highly-rated young Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra, who has also had interest from Wolves.

This is according to a report from Football Insider, who claim the Blues could use their links with Strasbourg to gain an advantage in the race for the 19-year-old’s signature.

Diarra looks a hugely exciting prospect and could be another smart long-term addition for Chelsea, who have made some moves for a long list of promising talents in recent times.

Diarra is a France Under-21 international and could join other talented French youngsters at Stamford Bridge, such as Benoit Badiashile, Lesley Ugochukwu and Malo Gusto.

Chelsea’s current project doesn’t quite seem like it’s going to plan, but it might be that in a few years’ time they find themselves with one of the best squads in world football if these young players fulfil their potential.

Diarra could well be tempted to be a part of that, so it will be interesting to keep an eye on this saga in the next few months.

