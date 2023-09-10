Crystal Palace reportedly made an approach to sign former Chelsea and Real Madrid man Eden Hazard this summer.

The Belgian forward is currently a free agent and it seems his future is still no closer to being resolved, according to Dean Jones in an interview with Give Me Sport.

Hazard was one of the very finest players in world football for many years, enjoying a memorable career as he won two Premier League titles during a seven-year spell at Stamford Bridge.

Hazard then moved to Real Madrid in 2019, and a combination of injuries and confidence issues seem to have majorly derailed his career, and it’s now not clear if he’ll even return to playing at all, with Jones saying he could still end up making the decision to retire.

The 32-year-old surely still has it in him to perform at a reasonably high level, but perhaps he’s keen to go out on a bit more of a high instead of continuing to struggle with his fitness for a year or two more at a smaller club.

On Palace’s interest and Hazard’s future, Jones said: “It would not surprise me if Hazard does now retire from football.

“There have been some strong offers for him, even the Crystal Palace one for him to play again in the Premier League was a legit one, but the motivation for him to make a comeback does not seem to be there.

“It’s been a long time since he was playing, he would have to work extremely hard to get back to top condition – meaning actually playing top level games could take a while.

“He’s a free agent so clubs that have shown interest have not closed the door, but this is a player that is very self assured, is not affected by outside noise or behaviours, and will make the decision completely on his own terms.”