Declan Rice reveals the text messages between him and Moyes after his move to Arsenal

Declan Rice insists he still has a good relationship with West Ham manager David Moyes.

Rice joined Arsenal from West Ham for a mega £105m fee this summer.

The West Ham fan favourite was with the Hammers his enitre career.

And the end to his West Ham career was fitting as he won the Europa Conference League with them in his final game.

Rice was their best player and losing him certainly was a huge blow for West Ham. But there are no hard feeling between Moyes and the player.

Rice opened up on his emotional move during a recent interview with Channel 4.

He said:

“I really can’t explain the feelings, people leave clubs and lose affiliations with that club. I still speak to the boys regularly.” “I texted the manager at the start of the season saying, ‘Good luck boss’. “He texted me back. We’ve got a good relationship. People at the club, we’re still constantly talking and I never want it to not be like that.”

Moyes has done very well to use the money from Rice and rebuild the midfield.

They have signed James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus.

Ward-Prowse has been one of the signings of the summer. He has already been involved in 4 goals in 3 games.