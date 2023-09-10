England Lionessess prepared to go on strike to build pressure on FA

England women team could go on strike as they build pressure on FA for increased compensation following their runner-up finish in the Women’s World Cup in Australia.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, players are scheduled to hold crucial discussions with the FA in the coming week, and if the offered terms do not meet their expectations, they are “prepared to strike”.

As per the report, the Lionesses aim to give the FA an opportunity to resolve the matter amicably but would consider more drastic actions, such as suspending all commercial activities and possibly refusing to participate in matches, if their demands are not met.

Reportedly, the players had initially intended to request £100,000 per player had they won the World Cup but are willing to accept £50,000 per player as runners-up.

The talks will reportedly also focus on clarity over the pay going forward as well as the players’ demands of a share of the FA’s commercial deals.

Furthermore, the report adds that they also seek the freedom to secure their individual commercial deals, something they have previously lost out on due to restrictions imposed by the FA.

The Lionesses enjoyed a remarkable World Cup campaign, winning every game en route to the final, where they narrowly lost to Spain.