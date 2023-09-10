Barcelona closing in on important new deal which is likely to be made official in the coming days

Barcelona manager Xavi is reportedly closing in on signing a new contract at the Nou Camp.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants are not far away from finalising Xavi’s new deal, and it could be made official at some point in the next week or so.

Xavi has done fine work since taking over at Barcelona, winning La Liga last season and implementing a better style of play than had been seen for some at the Nou Camp as the club went through a difficult few years without as much success on the pitch.

Xavi also did well to cope in difficult circumstances at Barca as they lost star player and club legend Lionel Messi in the summer of 2021 shortly before his predecessor Ronald Koeman was sacked.

Few others would have been able to lift the team back up again after so much instability, but Xavi has proven as influential as a coach as he was during his playing days with Barcelona.

Fans will be delighted that he now looks set to extend his stay at the club for even longer.