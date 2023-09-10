Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer approached for managerial return

Manchester United FC
Posted by

According to Soccerdonna, former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been approached for a managerial role with Norway’s women’s national team.

Solskjaer, who was dismissed from his position at Manchester United in 2021, has been without a managerial role since his departure from the Premier League club.

However, it appears that Solskjaer has turned down the offer to manage Norway’s women’s team.

More Stories / Latest News
Spanish FA chief Luis Rubiales finally resigns from his role after the sexual assault scandal
Tottenham close to signing Croatian defender, Romano confirms it
Watch: Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai’s insane 75 yard pass from inside his own half vs Czech Republic

Solskjaer’s tenure at Manchester United was marked by mixed results and performances.

Despite his history and stature with the club as a player and initial optimism surrounding his appointment, he struggled to achieve success as a manager.

He lacked the credentials and experience necessary to properly revive the club. His reign was marked by inconsistent performances, tactical shortcomings, and a lack of clear direction.

Ultimately, Solskjaer was sacked in November 2021 after an embarrassing 4-1 defeat at the hands of Watford.

More Stories Norway Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.