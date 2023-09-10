Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer approached for managerial return

According to Soccerdonna, former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been approached for a managerial role with Norway’s women’s national team.

Solskjaer, who was dismissed from his position at Manchester United in 2021, has been without a managerial role since his departure from the Premier League club.

However, it appears that Solskjaer has turned down the offer to manage Norway’s women’s team.

The NFF is said to have contacted Ole Gunnar Solskjær about the vacant position of national team head coach for the women's national team. Would that be the right solution? ?#OleGunnarSolskjær #NFF #Norway pic.twitter.com/qFHju3MmKE — Soccerdonna (@soccerdonna) September 10, 2023

Solskjaer’s tenure at Manchester United was marked by mixed results and performances.

Despite his history and stature with the club as a player and initial optimism surrounding his appointment, he struggled to achieve success as a manager.

He lacked the credentials and experience necessary to properly revive the club. His reign was marked by inconsistent performances, tactical shortcomings, and a lack of clear direction.

Ultimately, Solskjaer was sacked in November 2021 after an embarrassing 4-1 defeat at the hands of Watford.